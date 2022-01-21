In a Copa del Rey thriller, former Manchester City striker Ferran Torres scores the first Barcelona goal with a superb curling effort.

Ferran Torres, a former Manchester City striker, scores the first goal for Barcelona in a Copa del Rey thriller with a superb curling effort.

Torres, who joined Barcelona from Manchester City in a £55 million deal last month, was making only his second appearance for the Catalan club.

In last week’s Spanish Super Cup semi-final, he made his debut in a 3-2 loss to Real Madrid.

Torres only played 46 minutes against Bilbao at the San Mames Barria Stadium, but he left a lasting impression.

Iker Muniain gave the hosts the lead after only two minutes, but Torres equalized in the 20th minute with an exquisite strike.

Sergio Busquets found Torres inside the box, and the Spain international took one touch before skipping past Oscar de Marcos.

And on his third touch, he found the top right corner with a pinpoint finish beyond Julen Agirrezabala’s outstretched arms.

After Inigo Martinez put them back ahead in the 86th minute, Bilbao thought they had snatched victory at the death.

But, deep into stoppage time, Pedri equalized for the second time, smashing home from inside the box.

Dani Alves kept the game alive with a half-volley goal after his overhead kick found the young midfielder.

The drama didn’t end there, as Muniain scored from the penalty spot in added time of the first half in extra-time to give Bilbao a 3-0 lead.

There was no turning back for Barcelona, who are now winless in three games across all competitions.

