In a Covid-ravaged transfer market, the world’s best players hold all the power, according to a Bosman ruling.

The top seven players from last year’s Ballon D’Or competition are all out of contract next summer.

A new era of player dominance is upon us.

Prepare to engage in a bunfight.

Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski, Jorginho, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Mo Salah are among the players whose contracts expire next summer.

For this summer, you can also include Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba.

The best players in the world could all change hands in the next two years without paying a transfer fee.

This is due in part to the age profile of the world’s best players.

Perhaps the majesty of the Messi and Ronaldo era has subconsciously persuaded us to value ageing players more, or perhaps improved conditioning has simply extended the careers of the world’s elite, but only one of the top seven has yet to turn 30; Salah’s 30th birthday is on June 15.

But that doesn’t change the fact that the best of the best will all be available on the open market within a year.

It’s not a fluke.

A global pandemic has forced comparative austerity as a result of the mismanagement of several of Europe’s biggest clubs.

While Premier League clubs are protected by their broadcasting contracts, others are not so fortunate, and transfer budgets have been slashed.

For Bosman deals, we have ideal laboratory conditions.

By concentrating their recruitment efforts on out-of-contract players, they can save money up front and offer attractive salary packages, and the players clearly recognize the value of the opportunity.

It gives any superstar more clout with their current clubs – “You’ll lose me on a free agent, so you better pay what I think I’m worth” – as well as potential suitors – “You’re getting me for free, so you better pay what I think I’m worth.”

Players can demand high signing-on fees without having to pay transfer fees.

Their agents will follow suit.

Super agents will be affected by Fifa’s intention to implement – and fight any legal challenges to – a cap on their splits (10% of transfer-related payments and 3% of wages).

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Bosman ruling: In a Covid-ravaged transfer market the world’s best players hold all the power