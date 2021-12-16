In a crazy game with three red cards, a footballer gets sent off for taking a penalty the wrong way.

The bizarre moment a footballer was sent off for stuttering his penalty run-up is captured in this video.

In a 2-0 win over Istra 1961, Dinamo Zagreb forward Bruno Petkovic was sent off for stuttering his run-up while taking a last-minute penalty.

Following a red card for both teams, the Croatian champions were awarded a late penalty kick.

Petkovic was given the opportunity to seal the victory from the penalty spot.

The forward, who had already received a yellow card, stuttered his run-up before calmly slotting the ball home.

The referee, however, cancelled the penalty kick and, much to Petkovic’s and his opponent’s surprise, showed him a second yellow card.

Dinamo’s gamble paid off as Stefan Ristovski scored a late goal.

“Bruno Petkovic with perhaps the most unique way of getting sent off this year…” said one footy fan on Twitter in response to the decision.

At PokerStars Casino, you can get 50 free spins.

There’s a bang.

All the details can be found by clicking HERE.

There are some terms and conditions that must be adhered to.

Play responsibly if you’re 18 or older.

BeGambleAware.org is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about gambling addiction.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“In the history of match fixing, I’ve never seen one quite like NK Istra 1961 vs GNK Dinamo Zagreb,” another said of the referee.

“The ref awarded Zagreb a penalty, which they converted… the player was then sent off, and the penalty was canceled.”

Dinamo is now two points behind league leaders Osijek, with one game remaining.

Their next game is against Hrvatski Dragovoljac, who are currently in last place in the table.

Dinamo could reclaim control of Croatia’s first division with a victory in Novi Zagreb.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football news live blog.