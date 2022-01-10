In a cruiserweight fight, Canelo Alvarez is “much more likely” to face 32-0 Jermall Charlo NEXT than Ilunga Makabu.

In a cruiserweight fight, Canelo Alvarez is “much more likely” than Ilunga Makabu to face 32-0 Jermall Charlo NEXT.

Canelo Alvarez is’much more likely’ to fight WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo in his next fight than to fight for the cruiserweight title.

Last November, the pound-for-pound king shocked boxing fans around the world when he announced he would challenge Ilunga Makabu for the WBC cruiserweight title.

Canelo’s surprise attempt to become a five-weight world champion, on the other hand, appears to have fizzled out.

According to boxing journalist Mike Coppinger, a long-anticipated fight with Charlo on Cinco De Mayo weekend is now’more likely’ for the Mexican.

“I’m hearing it’s much more likely he’ll fight Jermall Charlo on Cinco de Mayo,” Coppinger said during an ESPN appearance.

“For that fight, there are currently discussions.”

In November, Canelo made history by knocking out Caleb Plant to become the world’s first undisputed super-middleweight champion.

And, according to Showtime Sports president Stephen Espinoza, the 31-year-old is open to facing Charlo next.

“The two most interesting fights for Canelo next, in my opinion, are Jermall Charlo and David Benavidez or David Benavidez and Jermall Charlo,” he told ES News.

“We’ve definitely brought them up with Team Canelo, and they’re interested.”

“We’ve seen Canelo stay busy this year.”

“I’m guessing he’ll be ready for his next fight pretty soon.”

Charlo, the undefeated older twin brother of light-middleweight champion Jermell, has repeatedly called out Canelo over the years.

After seeing him stop Caleb Plant in the 11th round of the undisputed showdown, he did it again.

“I’ll go to Mexico and fight Canelo at his house,” he told Fight Hype.

“Ronnie (Shields), Ronnie, Ronnie, can’t we fight Canelo at his place?”

“We are going to Mexico.”

Mexico is one of our favorite countries.

“By the way, we’re from Texas,” says the narrator.

“I wish I could give you the Canelo lvarez fight for Christmas, but I can’t,” he told his 469,000 Instagram followers last month.

“Stop bothering me with pointless questions.

He refuses to engage in combat!”

