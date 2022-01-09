In a damning verdict ahead of the FA Cup match against Forest, Manchester United legend Roy Keane expresses his fears about a’soft’ Arsenal.

In a damning verdict ahead of the FA Cup match against Forest, Man Utd legend Roy Keane expresses his fears about a’soft’ Arsenal.

Arsenal’s “softness” in the Premier League has Manchester United legend Roy Keane worried.

After losing their first three Premier League games and conceding a total of nine goals without scoring a single goal, the Gunners have recovered remarkably well.

Manager Mikel Arteta, on the other hand, has managed to turn things around, and the north Londoners are now fourth in the Premier League after winning four of their last six games.

Keane, on the other hand, believes there is still a lot of room for improvement at the Emirates, believing Arteta’s side has been too soft against the league’s best teams.

Arsenal lost on New Year’s Day to Manchester City, and have also lost to Liverpool, Manchester United, and Chelsea this season.

“Considering where they were at the start of the season when they were under a lot of pressure, they’ve recovered well and are in a good position,” Keane told ITV Sport.

“Now the question is, can they crack the top four? The rewards are obviously enormous.”

“There are some really great, exciting young players, but there is still a softness to me.”

“They’ve lost to better teams, which is where they need to improve.”

This comes ahead of Arsenal’s FA Cup match against Nottingham Forest later today at the City Ground.

Last season, Arsenal missed out on qualifying for Europe for the first time in 25 years, but they are determined to return next season.

If they have the same slump in form as last season, the FA Cup, which Arsenal has won more times than any other club, could help them achieve their goal.

