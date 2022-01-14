In a defiant Nike ad, Emma Raducanu responds to England rugby coach Eddie Jones and social media trolls.

In a defiant Nike commercial, Emma Raducanu slams England rugby coach Eddie Jones and social media trolls.

Last September, the Kent teenager became a worldwide sensation by winning the 2021 US Open title on her debut and in flawless fashion – she didn’t drop a set in ten matches that began in qualifying.

It was one of the most sensational sporting stories in British history, and it rocked the tennis world.

Sponsors lined up to pay her to wear their most valuable diamonds or most glamorous gowns, or to promote their best-selling products.

She’s been invited to various celebrity functions, including the recent James Bond premiere and the Met Gala ball in New York, thanks to the trappings of instant overnight success.

However, Raducanu’s form inevitably dipped after the Flushing Meadows victory, prompting Jones to accuse her of being distracted and influenced by lucrative off-court endorsement deals.

The words were intended to serve as a warning to Marcus Smith, an up-and-coming England star, about the dangers of sudden celebrity.

His remarks, however, were widely panned, with former British No. 1 Jo Durie labeling them “sexist,” and Olympic champion Kate Richardson-Walsh calling them “patronizing” and “misogynistic.”

Jones, 61, later clarified his remarks in a letter to Raducanu, claiming that he was not criticizing the 19-year-old’s mentality or mindset.

Raducanu, on the other hand, is seen returning tennis balls in a Nike commercial while the words ‘distracted,”perfect,”fluke,’flawless,’ and ‘one-hit wonder’ flash across a black background behind her.

“World off,” Nike London wrote on Instagram.

It’s game time.

Emma Raducanu, who hails from Bromley, has begun her first year on the road.

“Her strategy is the same as it has always been.

“Turn off the radio and seize each challenge’s opportunity.”

“Emma understands that progress is the only way to go forward.

“And progress is measured in points.”

Raducanu will play American Sloane Stephens, the 2017 US Open champion, in the first round of the Australian Open next week, as she begins her first full season on the WTA Tour.

Raducanu’s form and fitness will be scrutinized after her 6-0 6-1 loss to Kazak Elena Rybakina in the first round of the Sydney International.

Covid was signed by the world No. 18 before the holidays, and he has only played once in the last two months.