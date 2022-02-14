In a desperate attempt to turn their fortunes around, Manchester United are set to appoint ANOTHER backroom member alongside John Murtough.

According to reports, Manchester United will appoint a deputy to John Murtough, the club’s football director.

After appointing Murtough and technical director Darren Fletcher last year, the Red Devils are hoping to modernize their model behind the scenes.

Murtough has a lot of work on his plate, and he’s getting reports from a lot of different department heads.

Murtough’s workload has grown too heavy, according to The Athletic, and he requires assistance.

They claim that United has started the search for a new deputy football director, as they enviously observe the setups of other Premier League clubs.

United is said to have begun interviewing candidates for the position, though no date has been set for a decision.

A preferred candidate’s notice period at another club may cause the appointment to be postponed.

In the coming months, United will have to make a number of major decisions, including who will succeed Ralf Rangnick as manager when the current interim steps down to become a consultant.

They’ll also have to figure out what to do with players whose contracts are about to expire, such as Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, and Edinson Cavani, who are all in the final six months of their contracts.

This summer, Manchester United are expected to look for a central midfielder and a striker.

The Red Devils want to follow in the footsteps of Brighton and Liverpool in terms of behind-the-scenes models.

Prior to his resignation last week, the Seagulls had Dan Ashworth in a similar role to Murtough, with David Weir, the former Scotland and Rangers ace, as his No2.

Similarly, the Reds have aided outgoing Michael Edwards with his replacement, Julian Ward, at Anfield.

