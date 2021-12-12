In a dominant performance at Madison Square Garden, Vasiliy Lomachenko brutally defeats Richard Commey.

With a merciful beating of Richard Commey, VASILIY LOMACHENKO reminded the world of his brilliant brutal best.

In their lightweight fight in New York, the Ukraine legend dominated the former IBF world champion, winning by unanimous decision.

But only after submitting the valiant Commey in round seven and begging his corner to throw in the towel and save him from a savaging.

When Commey’s corner refused to help him after a left hook knocked him out, Loma eased off the gas and cruised to a decision victory.

“I saw his situation and it was very difficult for him, so I said, ‘hey, stop the fight,'” Lomachenko explained.

“He is a true warrior,” says the narrator.

We went on and showed the people 12 great rounds because he has a big heart.”

Loma, 33, is looking to reclaim his reputation after a shocking points loss to Teofimo Lopez in October 2020, and he chose Commey because he was Lopez’s previous opponent.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

The two-time Olympic champion fell short of Lopez’s highlight-reel stoppage in 2019, but completely dominated the 34-year-old Ghanaian warrior.

The judges scored it 117-110, 119-108, 119-108, giving Loma the green light to pursue an undisputed bout with George Kambosos Jr, who stunned Lopez in November to win the IBF, WBA, and WBO belts.

And after this performance, Loma, a southpaw, will have no qualms about facing the 28-year-old in front of 80,000 of his own fans in an Australian stadium.

“We have a lot of great fighters in this weight division,” Lomachenko said.

We have a lot of top fighters on our roster, so we’ll be able to put on a lot of great fights in the future.

“I’ll go wherever I need to go to fight Kambosos because I need this chance, and I’ll take it if God gives it to me.”