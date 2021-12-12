In a dramatic Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Max Verstappen pips Lewis Hamilton on the final lap to win the 2021 Formula One championship.

In a dramatic Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Max Verstappen pips Lewis Hamilton on the final lap to win the 2021 Formula One title.

Verstappen won at the last possible moment, denying Hamilton a record-breaking eighth world title.

Max Verstappen pipped Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the final race in Abu Dhabi to win the Drivers’ Championship in the most dramatic finish to a Formula One season in history.

After a safety car had backed up the field and given the Dutchman a 10-second reprieve, the two went toe-to-toe on the final lap.

On worn-out tyres, Hamilton couldn’t defend his position against Verstappen’s softs at the Yas Marina Circuit, where he had led almost from the start.

It brought an end to one of the most remarkable F1 seasons, which had unfolded as a head-to-head battle between the defending champion and the young upstart.

It’s a first world title for Verstappen and a stunning victory for Red Bull.

Hamilton, a seven-time world champion who won his first title on the final lap of the season in 2008, has been pushed to second place.

More to come.

