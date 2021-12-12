In a dramatic and contentious season finale, Max Verstappen SNAPS the F1 world title from Lewis Hamilton on the final lap.

MAX VERSTAPPEN won his first world title in dramatic fashion, overtaking Lewis Hamilton on the final lap.

After an incredible season-long battle with his Red Bull rival, Hamilton was denied a record eighth world championship.

In the drivers’ standings, Verstappen and Hamilton were tied going into the final race on Sunday, but there was drama right at the end.

Hamilton led by more than 10 seconds and appeared to be on his way to a race victory that would have given him his eighth world championship.

However, a safety car was deployed on lap 54 after Nicholas Latifi collided with the barriers, adding a final dramatic twist.

After pitting for fresh tyres under a safety car, Dutch superstar Verstappen chased down Hamilton on the final lap.

With one lap remaining, the safety car entered the pit lane, allowing Verstappen to take one last shot at Hamilton.

And the young Dutchman snatched a last-ditch opportunity to pass Hamilton on turn five before speeding away.

“I’m so proud of you, Max,” Red Bull CEO Christian Horner said over the radio to Verstappen.

Mercedes were left speechless after the controversial safety car decision snatched the championship from them on the final lap.

“It’s unbelievable,” Verstappen said.

I gave it my all throughout the race and kept fighting until the final lap, when I was given the opportunity.

“It’s insane – finally, some good fortune for me.”

I adore my team and fans, and I hope we can continue to do so for the next 1015 years.

My childhood dream was to become a Formula One driver, and you hope to win races and finish on the podium.

“When you hear the national anthem, you hope that one day it will be yours.”

“It’s incredible to stand here and be told you’re the world champion.

“It was especially special with my father and the special moment we shared here.

Everything from the years of traveling together comes flooding back to your mind, and it all comes together on the final lap.

“The majority of my family members who pushed me were present today.

It’s fantastic.

“Lewis is an incredible driver and competitor, and he made it extremely difficult for us,” Verstappen continued.

“The two teams competed against one another and had some difficulties, but that’s all part of the sport and emotion.”

“Congratulations to Max and his team,” Hamilton said.

This year, I believe we did a fantastic job.

This has been the most difficult of seasons for my team because we worked so hard the entire year.

“We gave it our all and…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.