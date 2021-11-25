In a dreadful first-half performance against NS Mura, Ryan Sessegnon was sent off for the first time since August.

Ryan Sessegnon was sent off in his first Tottenham start since August after a dreadful first-half display against NS Mura.

RYAN SESSEGNON’S big chance to impress new Tottenham manager Antonio Conte turned out to be a nightmare.

When the 21-year-old was named in the starting lineup for the Europa Conference League match against Slovenian minnows NS Mura, he was given the opportunity to shine.

However, the former Fulham player’s night was cut short just half an hour after receiving his marching orders.

After only 11 minutes, Sessegnon received his first yellow card for a clumsy tackle.

After 20 minutes, the winger was dismissed for a second booking.

After being penalized, Sessegnon became enraged, but he caught his opponent while stretching for a loose ball, leaving the ref with no choice.

Spurs and Conte had a miserable first half, as they went in a man down and a goal down.

Tomi Horvat received the ball on the right flank, drifted into the box past Davinson Sanchez, and curled a fantastic effort into the top corner.

For weeks, Sessegnon, who is making his first start since August, has been heavily linked with a Spurs exit.

In 2019, Mauricio Pochettino paid Fulham £25 million for the England Under-21 international.

He signed a five-year contract, but he has struggled to break into the first team under Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo.

Conte has only been in charge for a month and is still assessing his entire squad in preparation for the January transfer window.

However, the ace’s latest setback will do little to persuade the Italian that he has a future at the club.

Last season, Hoffenheim took the 21-year-old on loan, but he only contributed five goals in 29 games before returning to North London for pre-season.

Fenerbahce are the latest club to be linked with a move to help him resurrect his career.

