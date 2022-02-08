In a FaceTime conversation with women’s champion Claressa Shields, Floyd Mayweather says, “I was going to kill him.”

‘I was going to kill him,’ Floyd Mayweather tells Claressa Shields over FaceTime about the Jake Paul brawl.

After their viral brawl, FLOYD MAYWEATHER declared that he was “going to kill” Jake Paul.

In May, a month before facing his older brother Logan in an exhibition bout, Mayweather got into an altercation with the YouTube star.

After stealing the American legend’s hat and inciting a mass brawl, Paul made headlines – quite literally.

Mayweather landed a punch but was restrained by security as he pursued the infamous prankster furiously.

Claressa Shields, the women’s champion, brought up the incident while FaceTiming Mayweather on a ringside brawl with Savannah Marshall.

“And you know about Michigan, because remember when you slapped Jake Paul?” Shileds, 26, asked Mayweather.

“I was going to kill him,” he said quickly.

“I know, and I had the same thing in me,” Shields said, referring to her recent spat with Marshall, 30.

“Like, stop disrespecting me, get these motherf***ing belts off me, and let me stand up right now.”

Mayweather, 44, was eventually taken the distance by Logan, 26, over eight rounds with no knockout, so there was no official winner.

Logan has since claimed that he was not fully compensated for the fight and has turned down a rematch in Dubai, instead offering it to his 25-year-old brother, a 5-0 boxer.

“They asked if I wanted to fight Floyd Mayweather again, and Jeff – one of Floyd’s guys – said yes,” he said on the Maverick Club.

“First and foremost, you must pay me the remainder of the money that you owe me,” I told him.

“Second, go f*** yourself,” says the narrator, “but what if I give it to Jake?”