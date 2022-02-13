In a fire, the son of a former college football quarterback perishes.

A fire claimed the life of the son of a former college football quarterback.

According to reports, the 10-year-old son of a former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback died tragically in a fire earlier this week.

Walker Phillips, the son of former Georgia quarterback Cory Phillips, was killed in a house fire in Cartersville while his parents were on a ski trip.

When a fire broke out at the home of the former Georgia quarterback’s son, he was said to be staying with his two siblings and grandma.

Walker did not make it out of the house alive, unlike his grandmother and two siblings.

