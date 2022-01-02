In a frightening postgame moment, the FedEx Field railing collapses.

In a terrifying postgame moment, the FedEx Field railing collapses.

Over the course of the 2021 season, FedEx Field has had a few notable issues.

The stadium problems persisted on Sunday afternoon.

Part of the stadium railing collapsed after Philadelphia’s win over Washington at FedEx Field on Sunday.

A group of Eagles fans pushed against the railing, hoping to get a high-five from quarterback Jalen Hurts after the game.

Hurts came dangerously close to being hit by the fans as they collapsed onto the field after the railing incident.

Here’s an example:

Video: FedEx Field Railing Collapses In Scary Postgame Moment

