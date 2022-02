In a goalless draw, Besiktas and Antalyaspor share the spoils.

In stoppage time, Miralem Pjanic is shown the red card.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Frapot TAV Antalyaspor held Besiktas to a goalless draw at the Vodafone Park in Istanbul on Sunday in a Super Lig match.

After Miralem Pjanic was sent off in stoppage time, Besiktas finished the game with 10 men.

With 37 points, Besitas is in seventh place, while Antalyaspor is in the relegation zone with 25 points.