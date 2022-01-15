In a heartfelt statement, Virat Kohli shockingly resigns as India’s Test captain following a series loss to South Africa.

In a heartfelt statement, Virat Kohli sensationally resigns as India’s Test captain following India’s shock series loss to South Africa.

VIRAT KOHLI, India’s Test cricket captain, has abruptly resigned.

In 2014, the world-class batter took over as the captain, succeeding MS Dhoni.

But, a day after the 2-1 series loss to South Africa, he announced his resignation in a heartfelt statement.

“It’s been seven years of hard work, toil, and relentless perseverance every day to take the team in the right direction,” Kohli wrote to his combined social media followers of 273 million.

“I did the job completely honestly and didn’t leave anything out.”

“Everything has to come to a halt at some point, and it’s now for me as India’s Test captain.”

“Along the way, there have been many ups and downs, but never a lack of effort or belief.”

“I’ve always believed that giving 120 percent in everything I do is the right thing to do, and if I can’t do that, I know it’s not the right thing to do.”

“In my heart, I have complete clarity, and I cannot betray my team.”

India’s most successful Test captain was Kohli.

He led the team to victory in 40 of their 68 matches, which is the fourth-best record of any Test captain in history.

Last summer, they ended a 71-year wait for a series win in Australia and led England 2-1 away before Covid abruptly ended the tour.

Last year, India, the world’s No. 1 Test cricket team, reached the final of the inaugural World Test Championship but lost to New Zealand.

Ex-India batter Ashok Malhotra believes Kohli ‘jumped before he was pushed’ due to tensions with the Indian cricket board behind the scenes.

Kolhi has been captain of the white-ball team since 2017, but he had a falling out with the BCCI last year after resigning as Twenty20 captain after the World Cup’s debacle.

Because the BCCI did not want two different captains for the shorter formats, he was removed as one-day captain.

Former Indian cricketers have expressed their support for Kohli.

“It’s been a remarkable journey, King Kohli! Very few have been able to achieve what you have,” Yuvraj Singh said.

“Each time, you gave it your all and played like a true champion.

“Onward and upward!” I wish you continued success.

“Although I am surprised by Virat’s sudden decision, I respect his decision,” Suresh Raina added.

I can only praise him for what he has accomplished for cricket around the world…

