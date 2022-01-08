In a huge injury boost, Paul Pogba will return to Manchester United training next week after receiving the green light from club doctors.

Paul Pogba will return to Manchester United training next week after receiving clearance from club doctors, giving him a major injury boost.

After receiving clearance from Manchester United’s doctors, Paul Pogba will resume full training next week.

After injuring his thigh while on international duty with France, Pogba has not worn a red shirt in two months.

The Frenchman’s rehabilitation has been difficult, and he spent some time in Dubai in an attempt to return to action before the end of January.

After doing some light running with his conditioners at Carrington last week, he now sees the light at the end of the tunnel.

The news comes as a huge relief to Ralf Rangnick, who had feared the midfielder would be out for a few more weeks.

The medical staff at United expects him to return to the main group later this week.

Pogba, 28, has impressed Rangnick with his demeanor and is expected to return to the first team by the end of January.

He has six months left on his United contract and can speak to interested clubs on the continent about a summer free transfer.

Insiders claim, however, that this hasn’t deterred Pogba from putting his head down and focusing on returning to assist United in their push for a top-four finish.

Rangnick was still adamant that the World Cup winner would take some time to get back into the swing of things ahead of Monday’s FA Cup tie with Villa.

“I was told a week ago that he would be out for at least another four or five weeks before he is fit to train again,” he said.

“I saw him this morning before the workout; he was in the locker room, and I’m hoping he’ll be back soon.”

“It’s one thing to be training fit, but he also needs to be fit for the match and competition in the Premier League or Champions League, which will take time.”

