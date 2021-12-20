In a huge seedings blow, Tottenham’s Conference League KO sees Premier League clubs fall below French and Dutch giants in Uefa rankings.

Following Tottenham’s exit from the Europa Conference League, English clubs have fallen behind their French and Dutch counterparts in the Uefa rankings.

And the drop in the rankings could have a significant impact on Premier League seedings in future European competitions.

Spurs were relegated from the Conference League on Thursday after ‘forfeiting’ their match against Rennes.

After a Covid outbreak in Tottenham’s camp, the match was called off.

And Uefa has ruled that Rennes are 3-0 winners by default, effectively ending Antonio Conte’s season in Europe.

Tottenham only received six coefficient points for the Premier League in Uefa’s seasonal rankings because they failed to reach the knockout stages.

For the current season, the Londoners are ranked 82nd in Europe.

Spurs’ poor performance has lowered the Premier League’s overall Uefa ranking in Europe.

The Premier League in England has now fallen behind France’s Ligue 1 and Holland’s Eredivisie.

Despite the fact that Liverpool, Chelsea, and the two Manchester clubs all advanced to the last 16 of the Champions League, this is the case.

West Ham has also retained its Europa League status, while Leicester has been relegated to the Conference League.

Spurs’ poor performance on the Uefa coefficients, on the other hand, could result in a lower seeding in future competition draws.

The nation is also affected by the five-year rolling coefficient, so English teams may experience a knock-on effect in the future.

This could put the Premier League’s four Champions League spots in jeopardy in the long run.

“The number of teams that each association enters into the UEFA Champions League is determined by the UEFA coefficients of the member associations,” according to Uefa.

“The results of clubs representing each association over the previous five Champions League and UEFA CupEuropa League seasons are used to calculate these coefficients.”