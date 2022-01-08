In a huge snub, Jose Mourinho turned down Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United from Real Madrid in 2018.

Jose Mourinho turned down Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United from Real Madrid in 2018.

JOSE MOURINHO turned down the opportunity to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United in 2018.

When he signed from Juventus in August, the 36-year-old Portuguese legend made an emotional return to Old Trafford after a 12-year absence.

If his former Real Madrid manager had not turned down the opportunity, the forward could have returned to the Theatre of Dreams much sooner.

TalkSPORT host Jim White made the claim while revealing exclusive details from inside Ed Woodward’s 16-year tenure as executive vice-chairman.

During that debate, Mourinho’s two-and-a-half-year reign as manager was discussed.

During that time, the Special One led United to the Community Shield, EFL Cup, and Europa League, but he was fired in 2018 following a string of poor results and several dressing-room spats.

Ralf Rangnick took over as interim coach until the end of the season after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired.

The German has had a difficult start to life at United, with the club’s season on the verge of collapsing, but it was a different story when the club was celebrating Ronaldo’s comeback a few months ago.

White now claims that had Mourinho not intervened, CR7 would have returned much sooner.

From 2010 to 2013, the Portuguese coach was in charge of Ronaldo at the Bernabeu for three years, during which time the legend scored 120 goals in 106 LaLiga games.

However, as Ronaldo’s time at Real Madrid drew to a close, his old boss turned down the chance to work with him again, and the forward went to Juventus instead.

“Over the years, there have been many discussions about Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United,” White said.

“It could have happened when he left Real Madrid, when he was still at the top of his game.

“However, it was impossible because Jose Mourinho made it clear that he had other priorities at the time.”

Check out our Manchester United live blog for the most up-to-date information and transfer rumors from Old Trafford.