In a huge snub to Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson, Wayne Rooney refused to speak in an Amazon Prime documentary.

In a huge snub to Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson, Wayne Rooney did not want him to speak in an Amazon Prime documentary.

WAYNE ROONEY DID NOT WANT Sir Alex Ferguson to be interviewed for his autobiography.

Ferguson, who mentored Rooney during his peak years, was not asked to contribute to the Amazon film, which was released today.

Both David Moyes, Rooney’s former Everton manager, and Jose Mourinho, Rooney’s last Manchester United manager, contribute to Rooney’s life story as the Red Devils’ all-time leading goalscorer.

Surprisingly, no approach was made to United’s greatest ever manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, for a contribution to the film simply titled ‘Rooney.’

Ferguson is said to have been more than happy to contribute to the film despite the fact that the two had a falling out twice during their time at United.

In the end, all the club’s legendary boss had to offer were a few snippets of archive footage.

Sir Alex was strangely invited to the film’s world premiere at Home cinema in Manchester on Wednesday night, but he was already booked for another engagement.

Ferguson recently appeared in a documentary about Bryan Robson’s life.

He’s done the same for two upcoming films about Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger and David Beckham.

Ferguson and Wenger had some legendary battles, but the two are now good friends.

Beckham left United in the summer of 2003 on bad terms with Ferguson and joined Real Madrid.

The two have since reconciled.

However, Rooney’s wounds from the altercations with Ferguson have clearly not healed.

Ferguson’s influence on his career after Everton bought him as an 18-year-old was barely mentioned in the film.

It did mention Rooney’s attempt to leave the club in 2010 due to what he saw as The Glazers’ lack of ambition.

Rooney fell out with Ferguson in Ferguson’s final months as manager in 2013, despite staying on, over his constant being pushed into different positions.

Following his final home game, Ferguson claimed that Rooney had requested a transfer, but the player denied this and continued to play for the club until 2017.

