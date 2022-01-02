In a January swap transfer deal, Barcelona could offer Ousmane Dembele to Manchester United in exchange for Anthony Martial.

In a January swap transfer deal, Barcelona could offer Ousmane Dembele to Manchester United for Anthony Martial.

Barcelona is reportedly trying to entice Anthony Martial away from Manchester United by offering Ousmane Dembele in a trade.

Following Sergio Aguero’s retirement, Ara claims that Nou Camp manager Xavi is desperate to sign a striker.

After Ralf Rangnick warned Barca not to sign Edinson Cavani, Martial has emerged as a target.

After receiving interest from Sevilla, Martial has stated that he wants to leave Old Trafford this month.

Barcelona, on the other hand, may now be able to get ahead of the pack by launching a bid that includes contract rebel Dembele.

After failing to reach an agreement on a new contract, the winger, who was a target for Newcastle, is set to become a free agent next summer.

United have long been linked with Dembele, and a swap involving wantaway Martial could tempt them.

Since Xavi’s return, Barcelona has already splashed the cash, paying over £55 million for Man City winger Ferran Torres.

However, with Aguero’s retirement due to a heart condition, Barcelona is left with only one recognized striker in loanee Luuk de Jong.

Xavi had hoped to recruit United’s veteran striker Cavani to his team.

Rangnick, however, announced today that the Uruguayan would be staying with the Red Devils until the summer.

Alvaro Morata, a former Chelsea flop, has also piqued Barcelona’s interest.

Juventus has informed Atletico Madrid that his loan will not be extended.

And Morata is said to be looking forward to reuniting with Xavi at the end of his second spell in Turin.

However, Juve has warned Barcelona that unless a replacement can be found, the loan of Alvaro Morata will not be terminated.

Juventus, ironically, was also interested in Cavani.

However, with the veteran staying put, the Italians are reportedly considering Mauro Icardi of Paris Saint-Germain and Alexander Isak of Real Sociedad.