Sevilla are interested in signing Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial from Manchester United in a January transfer swoop.

Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial are reportedly being pursued by Sevilla.

The two strikers haven’t been seen much in recent months and could be on their way out of United in January.

According to Mundo Deportivo, if Cavani becomes available, Sevilla will most likely compete with Barcelona for his signature.

They will, however, have to compete for the 34-year-old Uruguayan, who ‘wishes to finish his career with Barcelona,’ according to his agent.

If Sevilla are unable to sign Cavani, they may turn to Martial, a Manchester United teammate of Cavani’s.

The France forward’s agent has already stated that his client wishes to relocate next month.

Despite Sevilla’s preference for a season-long loan, he prefers Newcastle.

Martial has made ten appearances across all competitions this season, scoring twice.

Cavani has played seven times and scored once while out with an injury.

A surprise switch to Corinthians in Brazil is another possibility for the former PSG star.

“He [Cavani] is unhappy at United,” agent Andre Cury told Torcedores, referring to Neymar’s stunning transfer to Barcelona in 2013.

“He’s a player I’m familiar with from the last time we were on the verge of bringing him to Palmeiras.”

“He has a farm in Uruguay and prefers to spend time with his family, so there’s a chance.”

