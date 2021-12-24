In a January transfer swoop, Sevilla are targeting Manchester United star Edinson Cavani as well as wantaway Anthony Martial.

Sevilla are reportedly interested in Manchester United duo Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial.

In recent months, the two strikers have gotten very little playing time and could be on their way out of Old Trafford in January.

Sevilla are expected to compete with Barcelona for Cavani, according to Mundo Deportivo.

However, they will face competition to sign the Uruguayan, who ‘dreams of finishing his career with Barcelona.’

If Sevilla are unable to sign Cavani, they may look to Martial, a teammate of Cavani’s at Manchester United.

The agent for the France forward has already stated that his client wants to move next month.

Newcastle has been linked with him, but Sevilla is his preferred destination, despite the Spanish club’s preference for an initial loan for the rest of the season.

This season, Martial has made ten appearances in all competitions, scoring twice.

Cavani, who has been out with an injury, has played seven times and scored once.

Another possibility for the former PSG star is a surprise switch to Corinthians in Brazil.

“He [Cavani] is unhappy at United,” agent Andre Cury, who was involved in Neymar’s stunning transfer to Barcelona in 2013, told Torcedores.

“I already know a little about his background because we were on the verge of bringing him to Palmeiras the last time.”

“He owns a farm in Uruguay and prefers to be near his family, so there’s a chance.”

