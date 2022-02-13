In a major setback for Conor McGregor’s UFC trilogy, Nate Diaz has demanded that Dana White book him a “retirement fight” with Poirier.

In a huge blow to Conor McGregor’s UFC trilogy, Nate Diaz demands Dana White book him a “retirement fight” with Poirier.

Following a grudge match with Dustin Poirier, NATE DIAZ plans to retire from mixed martial arts.

Diaz has one fight left on his contract with the MMA leader and has been itching to return to the ring.

For months, the winner of the fifth season of the Ultimate Fighter has been planning a fight with Poirier.

After finally sharing the cage with The Diamond, he intends to bring the curtain down on his legendary career.

“I’ve been trying to fight Dustin Poirier,” he told TMZ.

“It’s him, them, and the game if there’s any confusion.”

I’m ready for a fight right now.

What’s going on here?

“Dana White, let’s get this retirement fight started so I can retire from the ring.”

“I’m finished with it.”

Poirier, the former interim lightweight champion, is very interested in the fight and hopes the UFC will book it for the summer.

“I think there’s a good chance it’ll happen this summer,” he said.

“If I had to pick a season, I think summer would be a good choice.”

“However, I believe it will occur.”

At UFC 230 in New York two and a half years ago, Diaz and Poirier were supposed to fight.

Their much-anticipated Madison Square Garden showdown, however, was ruined by Poirier’s hip injury.

Diaz’s decision to retire following his fight with Poirier could mean that MMA fans will never see a trilogy fight between him and bitter rival Conor McGregor.

In 2016, the 36-year-old Diaz and the 33-year-old McGregor fought in two of the most memorable fights in UFC history, with Diaz winning the first and McGregor edging out Diaz in the second.

In the years since their UFC 202 championship fight, Diaz and McGregor have repeatedly traded verbal jabs.

Diaz hasn’t fought since losing to Leon Edwards at UFC 263 last June.

Meanwhile, McGregor has been out since breaking his left leg in his rematch with Poirier at UFC 264 last July.

Poirier last fought in December at UFC 269, where he lost a third-round submission to undisputed champ Charles Oliveira.

