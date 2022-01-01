In a major transfer blow to Manchester United and Manchester City, Erling Haaland tells fans while on vacation in Marbella, “I will play here in Spain.”

“I will play here in Spain,” Erling Haaland tells fans during his vacation in Marbella, in a major transfer blow to Manchester United and Manchester City.

Manchester City and Manchester United, who have been tracking the 22-year-old for some time, will be disappointed by the reports.

Haaland is thought to have a £64 million release clause, but when he decides to leave Borussia Dortmund, he appears to have his heart set on a move to Spain.

According to his agent Mino Raiola, the Norwegian forward owns a home in Spain.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are both interested in Haaland, and the superstar’s most recent statement will be welcome news to both clubs.

After losing Lionel Messi, Barcelona is considering a rebuild.

To strengthen their attacking ranks, the Catalan giants have already signed Spain’s Ferran Torres.

And, with the help of Ansu Fati and Torres, Haaland could be the ideal man to lead the attack.

Real, on the other hand, is confident that they can sign both Haaland and Mbappe.

According to Marca, Real’s strong relationship with Dortmund will aid them in obtaining Haaland.

