In a Porto v Sporting Lisbon clash, a 40-man brawl breaks out as the referee issues FOUR red cards and even BALLBOYS attempt to fight.

A 40-man brawl broke out during Porto’s match against Sporting Lisbon, involving players, coaches, and even ballboys.

There was a big moment of controversy at the end of the 2-2 draw, and Pepe of Porto was at the center of it, perhaps unsurprisingly.

To end a thrilling match between Porto and Sporting, there were five minutes of ABSOLUTE CHAOS.

Pepe was one of three players to receive a red card after the final whistle, as carnage erupted between both sets of players and staff.

The Dragons’ unbeaten streak now stands at 50 games! pic.twitter.comi0F2Dmf1Dh

The centre-back has a history of making outbursts on the pitch, and he sparked the brawl by complaining about being caught by a high foot from Joao Palhinha.

He started rolling around on the floor right away, and when the final whistle blew a few seconds later, all hell broke loose.

Players from both teams became enraged with the match officials and could only be separated by their coaches, who struggled as well.

Ballboys pushed the players from the sidelines, prompting stewards to intervene.

Paulhinha appeared to grab the face of Porto substitute goalkeeper Agustn Marchesn, causing him to fall to the ground, as a group of around 24 players and coaches gathered behind the goal.

Paulhinha was the first player to be dismissed after former Liverpool player Sebastien Coates was sent off during the match.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Pepe was also sent off for his part in the incident, with the referee not appreciating his protests – the Portuguese caused a second brawl on his own by starting a fight with a Sporting coach.

Bruno Tabata of Sporting received a red card seconds later after colliding with Otavio of Porto, who escaped punishment thanks to his own staff holding him back.

Marchesn was also shown a red card, most likely for his part in the brawl that led to his confrontation with Paulhinha.

Sporting had taken a 2-0 lead before Coates was sent off, allowing Porto to draw level.

Porto’s six-point lead at the top of the Primeira Liga has been maintained as a result of their comeback, and they have now gone 50 games without losing.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.