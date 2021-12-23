In a potential Deshaun Watson trade, a new team could reportedly “be a player.”

According to reports, a new team could “be a player” in a potential Deshaun Watson trade.

As far as Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is concerned, there haven’t been many developments.

Since the trade deadline passed two months ago, there has been complete silence on the subject.

However, according to one source, Watson could “be a player” for a new team in the upcoming offseason.

The Cleveland Browns are expected to be in play, according to NFL insider Albert Breer, who appeared on Bull and Fox in Cleveland.

Breer doubted the Browns would go the extra mile in a trade for Deshaun Watson.

However, he is confident (based on an educated guess) that they will be involved in the negotiations.

“I think [the Browns]are going to be a contender.”

I’m not sure if they’ll be willing to go the distance, but I do believe the Browns will be interested in Deshaun Watson if and when he becomes available.

“Let’s call this an educated guess,” said Breer.

