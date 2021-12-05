In a rematch fight, Anthony Yarde defeats Lyndon Arthur with a vicious fourth-round KO to end a light-heavyweight rivalry.

In a rematch, Anthony Yarde defeats Lyndon Arthur with a vicious fourth-round KO to settle a light-heavyweight grudge.

Yarde got his revenge almost exactly a year after Arthur’s shock points victory over the Hackney ace, also 30, with a four-round demolition job.

On January 15, Joe Smith Jr defends his WBO light-heavyweight title against Callum Johnson of the United Kingdom, and Yarde’s ruthless victory ensures that he will face the winner of that bout.

On his way to the Copper Box ring, Arthur was booed by Yarde’s army, but once his travelling Manchester crowd heard the booing, they drowned it out with cheers for the champion.

Sunny Edwards, Arthur’s best friend and the IBF flyweight champion, was on hand to advise and slam Yarde’s skills during the first behind-closed-doors bout.

Yarde swooped in with a whipped left hook to Arthur’s head, followed by a right hook to his ribs.

Yarde appeared to stun Arthur early on with a three-punch combination before the exciting opener ended.

Yarde landed another meaty left hook in the second, and Arthur snatched him up and held him until he recovered.

As the high-stakes fight threatened to devolve into a wrestling match, a lot of grappling and holding took place.

Bob Williams, the referee, should have been more eager to put an end to the roughhousing, but he struggled to get in between the two rutting stags.

Outside of the clinch, Arthur scored a couple of straight shots, but nothing that hurt his opponent.

Yarde wobbled Arthur early in the third stanza with another thudding left hook, but he jabbed his way back in.

Right on the bell, both brave men exchanged powerful shots and shrugged them off in a brilliant exchange.

They grinned and nodded at each other as the ding signaled the end of a thrilling round.

Then, as soon as the fourth inning began, Yarde landed a spectacular right to the body from which Arthur would never recover.

The injured animal stayed upright but was battered against the ropes until he finally collapsed and nearly fell out of the ring before being counted out.