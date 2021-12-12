In a ruthless rant, Conor McGregor calls Dustin Poirier a “runner-up champ” after his ’embarrassing’ UFC 269 loss to Oliveira.

After an ’embarrassing’ UFC 269 loss to Oliveira, Conor McGregor labels Dustin Poirier a “runner-up champ” in a ruthless rant.

CONOR MCGREGOR called Dustin Poirier’s loss to Charles Oliveira ’embarrassing,’ and referred to his opponent as a ‘runner-up champ.’

Poirier lost his second undisputed lightweight title bout in the main event of UFC 269, submitting in the third round.

Former two-division champion McGregor was one of the many people watching the exciting 155lb bout, and he wasn’t impressed with his opponent’s latest performance.

“You lanky string of p**s he got lumped around and got lucky twice,” McGregor tweeted in response to Nate Diaz’s mockery of his back-to-back losses to Poirier.

“That’s all there is to it.

That’s exactly what it is.

He had an embarrassing night, to be sure.

“You know, that closed guard game.

What the hell happened there?

Wow, that’s unbelievable.

“Have a good Sat night horse yupya it’s Proper Twelve day tomorrow 1212,” says the narrator.

“Happy Saint Patrick’s Day!” exclaims the narrator.

“Hella times ahhahahaa it’s hella times tomorrow in the black forge inn for Proper Twelve day bro,” the Notorious continued.

“It’s all there.

Money for sauce.

Possessiveness.

You two are the runner-up champs.

“At the very least, you can say you’ve made championship weight on the scales before, which is something hahaha.”

In January and July, McGregor lost back-to-back fights to Poirier, who broke his left leg in their T-Mobile Arena trilogy.

The former interim 155lb champion believes they’ll be rivals ‘forever,’ and the Irishman is looking forward to a fourth fight with him.

“We can fight five more times, I don’t think it’ll ever be settled,” he recently told BT Sport.

“It’s just one of those enduring rivalries.”

Poirier was crushed by his loss to Oliveira, but he won’t make any hasty decisions about his future.

“I can achieve anything I set my mind to,” he said.

I have the ability to compete for another belt and continue my winning streak.

“I can claw and climb my way back to my desired location.”

“It’s just a matter of whether I want to.”

That is the question I must answer in the mirror.

“Do I want to do it again, to go down that road?”

“And that response will arrive in the next few days, weeks.”

“All I have to do now is let this go and see what happens next.”

“But if it’s in my heart to fight for another world title, I’ll be here fighting for it.”

