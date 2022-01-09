In a sensational attack, former Liverpool player Jerzy Dudek claims Lionel Messi was deceptive, provocative, and unimaginably rude.

Jerzy Dudek, a former Liverpool goalkeeper, called Lionel Messi “provocative” and “rude” in his autobiography.

After leaving Anfield in 2007, the Pole served as Iker Casillas’ deputy for four years at Real Madrid, where he saw Messi up close over the course of many Clasicos.

Dudek, now 48, did not hold back when discussing Messi, who is set to leave Barcelona this summer, in his tell-all book.

“He was deceptive and provocative, the same as Barcelona and Pep Guardiola,” he wrote of the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“They were so eager to provoke you, and they knew how to do it flawlessly.”

“That was a huge blow to Jose Mourinho and the entire team.”

“I saw Messi say things to Pepe and [Sergio] Ramos that you wouldn’t expect from such a quiet and seemingly good person,” says the reporter.

Cristiano Ronaldo is cocky on the surface, but he’s a regular guy behind the scenes.

Dudek spoke out about legendary ex-teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Raul, in addition to Messi and Guardiola.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is arrogant, but he’s a normal guy behind the scenes,” Liverpool’s 2005 Champions League winner continued.

“It’s more or less about how people perceive him.”

“He’s egocentric, incredibly competitive, and a winner, just like Raul.”

“Both would prefer their team to win 2-1 with their goals rather than 5-0 with goals from other players.”

During the Guardiola vs. Mourinho era, Clasicos frequently erupted, and there is clearly no love lost between those involved.

A poor challenge from Marcelo sparked a row in 2011, with Mourinho oddly poking Tito Vilanova in the EYE from behind during one particularly tense match.