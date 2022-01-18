In a session with coach Angel Fernandez as part of a new training regime, Anthony Joshua flaunts his ripped physique.

After a humbling loss to Oleksandr Usyk on September 25, the 32-year-old heavyweight hero is re-building his backroom staff.

With AJ leaving his Sheffield base, Team GB coach Rob McCracken is likely to be the most high-profile casualty.

Joby Clayton, Joshua’s assistant trainer, has vanished from his entourage after being heavily chastised for loudly praising some of Joshua’s worst efforts as he slid to a unanimous points defeat.

On Monday, however, Fernandez was working with the former WBA, IBF, and WBO champion at Loughborough University, where he trains his fighters.

AJ worked on throwing powerful left hooks to the body with the Spaniard, and he inspired some of the youngsters who train at the same Leicestershire facility.

“I am here putting in work,” AJ said while posing with rising heavyweight ace Matty Harris on Instagram.

“They always say that if you want to meet or train with someone, you’ll find them where the hard work is done.

“That’s where hustlers congregate.”

Following his dethronement at Tottenham, in which Usyk, 35, dominated the action despite Joshua’s height, reach, and weight advantages, AJ went on a tour of the United States auditioning trainers.

On a whistle-stop tour of America’s best gyms, Canelo’s mastermind Eddy Reynoso, defensive guru Vergil Hunter, and ex-Mike Tyson trainer Ronnie Shields were all visited.

Joshua then traveled to Dubai for a warm-weather camp at the Binous 1 gym, where he trained with Anthony Wilson.

While on a business trip to the UAE, undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather stopped by for a session on the heavy bag.

The must-win Usyk rematch was supposed to take place in April, but it’s already here, and Joshua has yet to name the new man in charge of the crucial gameplan.

And Chris Eubank Jr, 32, a fellow 32-year-old who participated in grueling sessions in the Middle East with his friend, believes that a drastic change is preferable to becoming stale.

AJ is trying to break out of his comfort zone, which is a good thing.

With SunSport, the middleweight wondered aloud, “Is it a big risk?”

“I believe it is a less risky option than staying with who he is and doing the same thing.”

“You have to adjust, improve, and evolve, and it’s easy to become stale and complacent.”

“So AJ is trying to push himself out of his comfort zone, which is a good thing.

