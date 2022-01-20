In a sexual and physical abuse case, a man is accused of injecting a woman with weight-loss medication.

In a sexual and physical abuse case, a man is accused of injecting a woman with weight-loss medicine.

Robert Kirkwood, 36, allegedly abused the woman for over a year, including injecting her with appetite suppressants, according to reports.

A man accused of abusing a woman sexually and violently for over a year is accused of injecting her with weight-loss medication.

Robert Kirkwood, 36, is suspected of committing the crime at addresses in Uddingston and Bothwell between April 2019 and September 2020.

He is accused of controlling the woman’s diet, monitoring her weight, and “injecting her with appetite suppressants,” according to the charge.

Kirkwood allegedly punched, choked, kicked, and slapped her, as well as placing a knife against her cheek, according to the indictment.

If the woman did not dress in “a sexual manner,” he is said to have been violent.

Kirkwood, who is accused of cutting and kicking a dog, is also accused of forcing the woman to engage in sexual activity without her “free consent,” according to the charge.

Prosecutors claim that this was all done to harm the woman and put her life in jeopardy.

Kirkwood is accused of assaulting and threatening the same alleged victim, as well as claims that he caused another woman to fall against a glass door.

The case was heard in Glasgow’s High Court, where Kirkwood’s lawyers defended him against the allegations.

Lady Stacey scheduled a trial for August 15 in Lanark.