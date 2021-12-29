In a shooting, the brother of a Washington football player was killed.

In a shooting, the brother of a member of the Washington football team died.
According to a new report, the older brother of Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat was killed in a shooting on Tuesday.
According to WTVR’s Crime Insiders, Anthony Sweat, 27, was murdered on Tuesday evening in Henrico County, Virginia.
The shooting took place shortly after 4 p.m.
Anthony Sweat died on the spot.
He was the only one hit by the bullets.
Other details about the shooting are currently unavailable.
