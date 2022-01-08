In a stunning rant on MUTV, a furious Lou Macari tells Manchester United to AXE any players kicking off in the dressing room.

MANCHESTER UNITED legend Lou Macari has launched a blistering attack on the current crop of his former club’s players on their own television channel.

The Scot didn’t hold back as he took to MUTV to vent his frustrations about Ralf Rangnick’s blunders.

With a 1-0 loss to Wolves at Old Trafford on Monday, the Red Devils lost ground on their top four rivals, amid reports of dressing room discord.

And Macari, 72, has had enough. He played more than 400 times for the club in the 1970s and 1980s.

“Anyone kicking off in the locker room, kick them out of the club,” he said.

“Get rid of them,” I say, referring to the players.

“It’s impossible for 70,000 United fans to be wrong every week.”

“These players need to start putting in some effort.”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

“You’ve got the money and the lifestyle, what more do you want?” Macari continued.

“I’m getting irritated.”

I should be seeing 11 happy players having a good time, but I’m not seeing it.

“I don’t see 11 players who are happy, and they are second to most balls.”

“Where has all the rage vanished?” says the narrator.

Rangnick is battling dressing room unrest at United, according to SunSport.

A number of players believe senior teammates wield too much power over interim coach Rangnick when it comes to major decisions.

At Old Trafford, a division is forming, with the belief that some players are being given preferential treatment despite their poor form.

With a game in hand, the Red Devils are in seventh place in the Premier League, four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal.

In the Champions League round of 16, they will face Atletico Madrid.

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.