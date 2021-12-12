In a subtle retirement nod, Lewis Hamilton says, “We’ll see about next year.”

After a dramatic last-gasp title loss to Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton hinted that he might not return for the 2019 Formula One season.

In an incredible Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the British superstar, 36, was caught on the final lap by his Red Bull rival.

The Mercedes driver missed out on a record-tying eighth world title, which would have cemented his status as the greatest driver of all time.

“A big congratulations to Max and his team,” Hamilton said after the race.

“This year, I believe we did a fantastic job.

My team has put in so much effort this year that it has been the most difficult of seasons.

“The most important thing was that we gave it our all and never gave up.”

“In the last few months, I’ve felt great in the car.

We’re still in the midst of the pandemic, and all I want for Christmas is for everyone to be safe and spend time with their families.

“We’ll see what we can do next year.”

Hamilton won his first championship with McLaren in 2008, then switched to Mercedes in 2014 to win again.

Since then, the Stevenage hero has won every year except 2016, when he was beaten to the title by teammate Nico Rosberg.

After winning his first and only championship, the German retired, allowing Hamilton to reign supreme once more.

He is now tied for seventh place with Michael Schumacher, and all he needs is one more to take the lead.