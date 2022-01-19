In a teaser for the Netflix documentary CUCUMBERS, Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez is enraged by the film.

In her new Netflix documentary, GEORGINA RODRIGUEZ got angry right on cue-cumber.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend shared a teaser on Instagram, revealing a different side of her personality than the general public is used to seeing.

Rodriguez, 27, has been busy promoting her upcoming Netflix series I Am Georgina.

This month, on her birthday, it will be released.

She’s also seen moaning about a four-euro cucumber in the latest video she posted to Instagram.

Before a shoot, the model is seen having slices of the vegetable applied to her eyes as part of a beauty treatment.

She eats them instead of throwing them away.

“Four euros, the cucumber’s joke,” she fumed as she explained the bizarre move.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (T&Cs apply).

“What did I do with the most expensive cucumber of my life?”

“I ate the one that was left over after I used it on my eyes.”

Over 14,000 people liked the post.

Ronaldo and Georgina recently flew to Madrid for a romantic meal and a night at a five-star hotel, as speculation about his future at Manchester United intensifies.

After CR7 was ruled out of the FA Cup match against Aston Villa due to a hip injury, the couple reportedly flew to the Spanish capital, where CR7 owns a £4.8 million villa.

The couple, who are expecting twin boys and girls, are thought to have flown out of the UK on Ronaldo’s £20 million private jet.

Check out our Manchester United live blog for the most up-to-date information and transfer rumors from Old Trafford.

They are also said to have dined at Amos Restaurant on Monday night, where executive chef Jesus Sanchez holds three Michelin stars.

The upscale restaurant is one of two at the Rosewood Villa Magna Hotel, which is located on Madrid’s famous Paseo de la Castellana, which runs from south to north.

Ronaldo used to frequent the hotel during his time at Real Madrid before joining Juventus and then Manchester United on a two-year deal at the start of this season.

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS