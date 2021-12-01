In a terrifying baseball bat attack over a £45k Mercedes, Arsenal star Gabriel fights off masked thugs.

ARSENAL’s Gabriel fought off a robber with a baseball bat who tried to steal his car from his garage.

As the footballer exited his Mercedes, a pair of thieves followed him and his friend home, demanding his keys, phone, and watch.

Abderaham Muse, the hooded robber, lunged at the Brazilian with the silver bat, according to shocking CCTV footage.

The Arsenal star, on the other hand, jabbed him in the face before wrestling and grabbing his hat until the robber managed to flee with his accomplice.

They sped past a third gang member, who was ensuring that the home’s electronic gates remained open.

Following the release of the video, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised his defender.

“It’s not a pleasant experience to go through when family is involved,” he said.

Gabi exhibited a lot of personality.

To the boy’s credit,

“After that, he was fine; he was obviously shocked.”

The club has provided him with the resources he needs to move on from the situation.”

Muse, 26, was sentenced to five years in prison last month after police used DNA from a hat that had fallen off during the scuffle to link him to the August robbery.

The black Mercedes pulled into the garage at the 23-year-old defender’s home in Barnet, North London, before he gets out with friend Rodrigo Tavares, according to footage taken from his garage.

Gabriel, who joined Arteta’s side from Lille last year, raises his hands in the air, removes his watch, and hands it over to the thief along with his car keys after the robbers approach them.

“No injuries were suffered, but a great deal of shock was caused,” prosecutor Martin Lewis told Harrow Crown Court.

They chose two victims who were physically fit and capable of self-care.”

Muse and his accomplices did not target Gabriel because he was a Premier League star, according to Judge Anupama Thompson.

They had instead tracked him down to his house because he appeared to be wealthy.

“While you didn’t specifically target the victim because he was a well-known footballer, there was a recognition that this person was wealthy and deserving of robbing,” she explained.

“You saw a nice car and a nice house and thought there was a lot of money to be made.

Fortunately, no further damage was done as a result of the brave actions of the people you targeted.”

Muse, who hails from Tottenham in North London, has a long history of convictions dating back to 2009, when he was caught with a prohibited weapon.

After serving a 56-month sentence for heroin possession, he was out on parole when he attacked Gabriel…

