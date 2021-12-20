In a terrifying raid, a man, 30, was charged after Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish’s home was burgled and he was ‘beaten in front of kids.’

Mark Cavendish’s house was burgled last month, and a man has been charged.

In the terrifying raid at his family home in Ongar, Essex in the early hours of November 27, the Olympic cyclist was allegedly beaten in front of his children.

Four intruders broke into his home, which he shared with his wife, Peta Todd, and their three children.

Following the break-in shortly after 2.30 a.m., Romario Henry, 30, was charged.

Essex Police said Henry, from Lewisham, will appear in Colchester Magistrates’ Court charged with two counts of robbery.

Last week, two 27-year-old men, one from Gillingham and the other from Camberwell, were also arrested.

They were released on bail until January 12th, according to cops.

Witnesses who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the Ongar area between 2 a.m. and 2.40 a.m. the night of the robbery are still being sought by police.

Anyone with information should call Loughton CID and mention reference 4227518421.

There will be more to come…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

Thesun.co.uk is the place to go for the latest celebrity news, football news, real-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

For the best Sun Online experience ever, download our fantastic, new and improved free App.

Click here for iPhone and here for Android.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSun and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comthesun.