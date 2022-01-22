In a tournament in Dubai, a Kuwaiti minor tennis player refuses to play an Israeli opponent.

In a tennis tournament in Dubai, a Kuwaiti minor tennis player refuses to play an Israeli opponent.

Mohammad Al-Awadi has pulled out of the U-14 semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

CITY OF KUWAIT, KSA

In the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships, a minor tennis player from Kuwait has refused to play against an Israeli opponent, according to local media.

Mohammad Al-Awadi withdrew from the Dubai Tennis Championships U-14 semifinals after learning he would be facing an Israeli player, according to the daily Al-Watan.

Al-Awadi’s decision was praised by Kuwaiti MP Osama Al-Shaheen.

On January 1, the Dubai Tennis Championships began.

In six minor age categories, as many as 300 players from 50 countries compete.

Can Erozden wrote the article.