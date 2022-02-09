In a transfer blow to Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool, Barcelona is confident that Araujo and Gavi will sign new contracts.

BARCELONA are expected to sign new contracts for Ronald Araujo and Gavi, dealing a major blow to Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool.

Both players’ contracts expire at the end of next season, and the three Premier League clubs are keeping an eye on them as potential summer signings.

Araujo, a 22-year-old Uruguayan centre-back, has been linked with moves to Manchester United and Chelsea.

And Liverpool were rumored to be interested in bringing Gavi, a 17-year-old Spanish midfielder, to Anfield.

Both approaches were based on the assumption that Barca would try to cash in on them before their contracts expired, allowing them to leave for free.

However, according to Sport, the Spanish giants are unconcerned about the players’ futures because they are confident in reaching new agreements.

The interest from England is thought to have accelerated Barca’s negotiations with the duo.

Gavi’s new contract is nearing completion, but the club is confident that both will be completed.

The new contracts are expected to keep them at the Nou Camp until 2027.

Gavi has already made 27 appearances for Barcelona this season, scoring two goals and assisting on three others.

Despite being a centre-back, Araujo has made 25 appearances this season and scored three goals.

Barca have been busy in the transfer market as well as negotiating new contracts in the last month.

Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Adama Traore have all been added to the squad.

Xavi’s options for the second half of the season have been bolstered by the addition of these three players, as well as club legend Dani Alves.

Following a 4-2 victory over Atletico Madrid at the weekend, Barcelona is currently fourth in the LaLiga table.

As they look to recover from their crippling financial crisis, they are eager to secure Champions League football for the 2022-23 season.

For the first time in 20 years, Barcelona was knocked out of the Champions League group stages in December.

