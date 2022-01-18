In a video message after Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fifa award, Pele tells him he can’t wait to hug him.

Pele says he’s looking forward to hugging Cristiano Ronaldo after congratulating him on social media for his special Fifa goalscoring award at the ‘The Best’ awards.

After becoming the all-time leading international goalscorer, the 36-year-old father of four traveled to Zurich with his pregnant partner Georgina Rodriguez and eldest son Cristianinho to accept the award.

Pelé (@pele) has shared a post.

When he scored his 110th and 110th goals for Portugal against the Republic of Ireland in September, he passed Iran’s Ali Daei.

Pele, who received a get-well message from Ronaldo after the three-time World Cup winner was admitted to hospital before Christmas, paid his own tribute to the footballer the next day.

“My congratulations on the special tribute from Fifa,” the 81-year-old said from his home in Brazil, where he is undergoing ongoing treatment following the removal of a colon tumor but was allowed out in time to spend the holiday season with his family.

“I can’t wait to meet you and give you my hug in person.”

“I took great care to record this message.

“I’ll talk to you later.”

Friends and fans from all over the world sent Pele get-well messages after the Brazilian football legend joked that his recent hospitalization was due to him ‘getting ready for the holiday season.’

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

He revealed in September that he would need to continue receiving chemotherapy sessions once he was released from the hospital after his operation.

When he went in for routine exams at the end of August, his colon tumor was discovered.

On September 4th, he had surgery.

Pele and Ronaldo also exchanged social media messages last March, when the Portuguese international broke Pele’s scoring record with a hat-trick against Cagliari, bringing his total to 770 goals.

Pele tweeted a photo of the two and said, “Cristiano, what a beautiful journey you are having!” despite insisting he scored 1,283 goals in all matches, including friendlies.

“No one can deny my admiration for you.

Congratulations on breaking my official match goal record.

“With great affection, I leave this photograph in your honor as a symbol of a long friendship.”

Ronaldo, who is expecting twins with Rodriguez in April, responded by expressing his ‘unconditional and eternal admiration’ for his footballing pal.

“Today, as I reach the 770th official goal in my professional career, my first words go…” he wrote on Instagram.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.