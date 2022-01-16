In a viral video, Tom Brady reveals what Bruce Arians told him.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady appeared to receive some shocking news from head coach Bruce Arians during last weekend’s regular season finale against the Carolina Panthers.

A video of the 44-year-old’s surprised reaction quickly went viral, though no one could figure out exactly what was said in the exchange.

Brady finally revealed what Arians said that elicited such a meme-worthy reaction before this weekend’s playoff game.

The Buccaneers quarterback explained that his head coach was informing him of the results of another NFC game that had implications for postseason seeding.

Arians reportedly revealed that the San Francisco 49ers had rallied from a 17-0 deficit against the Los Angeles Rams to tie the game.

The outcome of the NFC West battle had a significant impact on the Buccaneers’ final standings, so Brady was taken aback when he learned that the game had flipped in Tampa’s favor.

“He was like, ‘[the Niners]are losing 17-3, or 17-0,’ and I was like, ‘whatever, let’s keep going, we still have to win,'” Brady said of his conversation with Arians.

“Then he came over to me and said, ‘Hey, it’s 17-17,’ and I was like, ‘Ohhh.’ I saw the photo of that after the game, and it was hilarious.”

