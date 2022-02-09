In a warning to rivals, Tyson Fury promises to KO Anthony Joshua ‘just for bants’ and ‘OBLITERATE’ Oleksandr Usyk.

In a warning to rivals, Tyson Fury promises to KO Anthony Joshua ‘just for bants’ and to ‘OBLITERATE’ Oleksandr Usyk.

TYSON FURY has threatened to ‘OBLITERATE’ Oleksandr Usyk by knocking out Anthony Joshua ‘just for bants.’

Last year, Fury was in talks to fight AJ, but he was instead ordered to fight Deontay Wilder in a trilogy bout, which he won in round 11.

Joshua had been defeated by Usyk two weeks prior, putting an end to hopes for the blockbuster Battle of Britain.

“I’m not sure what to think about Anthony Joshua anymore,” Fury said to DubaiEyeSport.

“To be honest, no one cares about him anymore.”

But just for bants, I’ll knock him out.”

In his next fight, Fury, 33, will face WBC mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte, also 33.

But only after Joshua, 32, failed to agree on a step-aside deal with Usyk, 35, for an undisputed title decider.

Fury was asked if he thinks the Ukrainian is a more dangerous opponent than Wilder, 36, with whom he drew in 2018 but beat twice in rematches.

“Hell no,” he responded.

What will he do? Tap dance around the ring and flee?

“He didn’t hurt Anthony Joshua in the least, and he’s not going to hurt me either.”

“I’m going to obliterate him.”

In his last two fights with Wilder, Fury shifted his strategy from boxing smart on the outside to going on the offensive.

However, he claims that either style will work against Whyte, and that he will choose his strategy on the night.

“Whatever I feel like that night,” Fury said.

To be honest, I don’t pay these jerks much attention.

“I’m going to do whatever I want that night.”

I can beat Whyte in any style I choose.

I’ll beat him even if one hand is behind my back and one foot is off the ground.”