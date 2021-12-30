In a world title fight with Dillian Whyte, Tyson Fury will only have to pay 20% of the fight purse to his British opponent.

In a world title fight against Dillian Whyte, Tyson Fury will only have to pay 20% of the fight purse to his British opponent.

In October, the WBC made Whyte the mandatory challenger for the green and gold belts, but a deal has yet to be reached due to financial disagreements.

Because of his interim-champion status, Whyte, the WBC’s No. 1 contender since 2017, has been requesting a 40% split.

However, Team Fury, which is led by UK promoter Frank Warren and his American counterpart Bob Arum, claims Whyte is only worth $20 million.

Whyte took the WBC to arbitration in order to increase his potential pay.

However, according to SunSport, the Mexico-based sanctioning body has now decided that Whyte, 33, will only be entitled to a fifth of their potential windfall.

Fury, who is 33 as well, wants to fight as soon as March, and Whyte will have the option of accepting the terms for a fight in the United Kingdom this spring.

On both sides of the Atlantic, Or Fury has two potential adversaries lined up.

Robert Helenius, a Finnish giant, is already set to fight Fury in a UK homecoming bout, subject to coronavirus restrictions that allow for a full house.

If any attendance restrictions appear to be limiting Fury’s earning potential on home soil, he can return to Las Vegas, where he wants to fight Andy Ruiz Jr.

On January 11, purse bids for the fight will be held at the WBC headquarters in Mexico City.

However, because travel is always an issue, interested parties can participate through Zoom.

The match will be broadcast on BT Sport by Warren and Arum’s Top Rank brand.

While Eddie Hearn, a long-time Whyte associate who does not have a contract with the free agent, will try to land it for streaming service DAZN.

Since his 2015 thriller with Anthony Joshua, Whyte has been a big hit on Sky Sports’ pay-per-view platform, so they’ll be interested.