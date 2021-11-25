In a worrying scene against Real Madrid, FC Sheriff star Adama Traore collapses to the ground clutching his chest.

In worrying scenes against Real Madrid, FC Sheriff star Adama Traore collapses to the ground clutching his chest.

Adama Traore of FC SHERIFF collapsed to the ground in a worrying scene against Real Madrid last night.

In Transnistria, the Moldovan team took on European heavyweights Madrid.

However, in the 77th minute, fans witnessed a terrifying scene as they feared for Traore’s health.

The 26-year-old appeared uneasy after avoiding Nacho Fernandez’s challenge.

He turned around as the ball was tossed out for a throw in, clutching his chest and collapsing to the ground.

Fortunately, the incident occurred near the touchline, allowing club medics to quickly attend to him.

Throughout the ordeal, Traore kept his breathing.

Doctors used smelling salts to try to get the player’s senses to work.

Traore was able to respond to questions before being helped off the field of play and into a sitting position.

Traore’s illness has yet to be explained.

In 2021, the winger is the most recent star to collapse on the field of play.

While playing for Denmark at Euro 2020, Christian Eriksen suffered a terrifying cardiac arrest.

And just this week, Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck was taken to hospital after collapsing against Reading.

Thankfully, the Scot is doing well and was released the next morning, with more tests to come.

