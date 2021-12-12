In Abu Dhabi, stewards dismissed a Mercedes protest, and Max Verstappen was named F1 champion.

After Verstappen overtook Hamilton on the final lap in Abu Dhabi following a contentious safety car, Mercedes was quick to protest the race result.

Following a dramatic Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, stewards dismissed two Mercedes complaints, allowing Max Verstappen to begin celebrating his 2021 F1 championship victory.

Verstappen won his first career world title by defeating Lewis Hamilton, who was chasing a record eighth title.

However, the race’s conclusion – and indeed the entire season that has breathed new life into a sport that has struggled to entertain fans in the past – was marred by controversy.

Second-placed Verstappen pitted for soft tyres and emerged behind a group of lapped tail-enders after a yellow flag with Hamilton leading the race with seven laps remaining.

Initially, it was determined that those back-markers could not “un-lap” the safety car, preventing Verstappen from approaching Hamilton’s bumper and, more importantly, his worn-out hard tyres.

However, race director Michael Masi later confirmed that the group led by Hamilton and Verstappen could unlap.

The result was a shootout between the master and the young apprentice on the final lap, with the Dutchman emerging victorious, overtaking Hamilton to claim victory.

Mercedes launched two legal actions right away.

One was focused on Masi’s un-lapping decision – and the subsequent free run Verstappen had on Hamilton – while the other was focused on footage showing the Dutchman’s car moving ahead of his rival as they kept their tyres warm while waiting for the safety car to exit the track.

Both were, however, found to be inadmissible.

Verstappen passed Hamilton in the race.

Rejected

The protest was deemed “inadmissible” by stewards.

Red Bull argued that Verstappen had not broken the rule prohibiting cars from passing each other during a yellow flag period.

“The Stewards believe the protest is valid.

After taking into account the various statements made by the parties,

The Stewards conclude that, while Car 33 briefly moved in front of Car 44 during a period when both cars were accelerating and braking, it quickly retreated behind Car 44 and was not in front when the Safety Car period ended (i.e. at the line).”

Un-lapping has been done incorrectly.

Rejected

The protest was not upheld by stewards.

There will be more to come…

