In an Australian Open warm-up match, Emma Raducanu was thrashed 6-0 6-1 by hard-hitting Elena Rybakina.

At the Sydney International, Elena Rybakina beat the US Open champion in just 56 minutes.

And it means the British team’s preparation for the first Grand Slam of 2022 has suffered yet another setback.

Raducanu, 19, had to withdraw from her tournament last week to focus on fitness and practice after contracting coronavirus before the exhibition event in Abu Dhabi before Christmas.

In Sydney, she was supposed to play world No. 8 Iga Swiatek in her first match, but Swiatek pulled out and was replaced by Rybakina.

And the hard-hitting Kazakh, who reached the Adelaide final last week, was in imperious form.

Raducanu’s uncharacteristically poor performance, however, may indicate that she is still not fully fit and certainly lacks match sharpness.

Three of the rusty Bromley hero’s six double faults in the match came in her first service game, allowing Rybakina to take the lead.

And the 22-year-old finished the first set in under 25 minutes, not dropping a game.

It was Raducanu’s first ‘bagel’ on the road.

Raducanu, who for the first time had new coach Torben Beltz on her side, gave up set point with a double and then handed over the first break of the second set.

The teen was playing in only her eighth tournament of her career and had only twice faced a top-20 opponent.

As the Australian crowd tried their hardest to get her going, she finally got on the scoreboard at 6-0 3-1.

But for the world No18, a smile and a fist pump were as good as it got.

The next three games she lost, and Rybakina finished the rout in under an hour.

Raducanu’s statistics were dismal, with no aces, no break points, 17 out of 43 points won on serve, and 13% of points won on her second serve.

Raducanu is seeded 17th for the Australian Open, which begins on Monday, after a fairytale run in New York, but she hasn’t won a competitive tennis match since October.