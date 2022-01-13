In an explosive attack on underperforming team-mates, Cristiano Ronaldo claims that Man United’s kids can’t take being scolded.

In an explosive attack on underperforming team-mates, Cristiano Ronaldo claims that Manchester United’s kids can’t take being scolded.

“If you don’t want my advice, sort things out yourself,” Cristiano Ronaldo told Manchester United’s young players.

Since his return to United, the 36-year-old superstar has been dissatisfied with the club’s performance.

And he clearly believes that many of the players will be unable to take being told what they are doing incorrectly by him.

“I remember when I was 18, some older players spoke with me, and I took that as a sign that I needed to improve; they know more than me because they have had more bad moments,” Ronaldo said.

“This new generation, in general, does not accept criticism.

I’m familiar with children.

They go in the opposite direction.

“Do your job and look at yourself if you don’t want my assistance and advice.”

Make every effort to assist the team.”

In an explosive interview with Sky Sports News, Ronaldo questioned the mentality of the current crop of players as they attempt to salvage a season that is threatening to implode under new manager Ralf Rangnick.

“We need the right mentality,” Ronaldo explained.

When you’re struggling in a game, you have to be ready; this team is called Manchester United, so we have to be united.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“On the field, the system is only useful if you have the right mentality.”

“We still have a long way to go.

The most important thing to me is to look in the mirror and tell yourself that you can do it better.

“I don’t believe our mentality isn’t good enough to be in the Premier League’s top three.”

“I believe that in order to build good things, you must first destroy some things.”

“It’s a new year, a new life, and I hope Manchester United can reach the heights that the fans expect because they deserve it.”

Ronaldo clearly wanted to say more about United’s problems, but he held back.

“We now have the ability to change things,” he said.

Do your job and look at yourself if you don’t want my help and advice.

Make every effort to assist the team.

“I don’t know how to do it because I’m a player, not a coach or a president.”

“I know the way, but as you know, I’m not going to say it here because it would be unethical of me to do so.”

There are already doubts about Ronaldo’s future at Real Madrid beyond this season.

He admits he doesn’t want to play for a team that isn’t competing for the title.

“Manchester…,” he said.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.