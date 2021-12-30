Romelu Lukaku admits he’s ‘not happy with the situation at Chelsea’ and Thomas Tuchel’s tactics in an explosive interview.

ROMELU LUKAKU claims his move to Chelsea was a blunder and that he wants to return to Inter Milan while he is still young.

The Belgian striker, who helped the Blues win Serie A last season, has decided to leave the Italian club.

Despite an explosive return to Stamford Bridge, the striker has now admitted that he is ‘not happy with the situation at Chelsea’ in an explosive interview in which he blasted Thomas Tuchel’s tactics.

Lukaku has five Premier League goals in eight games for Chelsea this season.

That includes a goal against Brighton last night, when his team was held to a 1-1 draw and lost ground in the title race to Man City.

Lukaku’s impact has been limited in recent months by injuries and the coronavirus.

Despite being fit on multiple occasions, Tuchel has frequently left him out of the starting lineup.

In an interview with Sky Sport Italy, Lukaku stated, “Physically, I am fine.”

However, I am dissatisfied with the situation at Chelsea.

“Tuchel has chosen a different system to play with – I’m not going to give up; I’m going to be professional,” he said.

“It’s not ideal, but I’m a professional, and I can’t give up now.”

Fans vandalized a mural of Lukaku when he left Inter in August.

The artwork was vandalized, and a banner accusing the Belgians of ‘breaking their balls’ was created.

The mural was photographed online, with black paint splattered all over the image of Lukaku wearing an Inter shirt and pointing to the sky.

His No. 1 was ruined by vandals, and his No. 2 was ruined by vandals.

The number 9 is barely visible, as is his shirt’s name.

“You broke our balls,” an Italian banner read.

Inter’s Curva Nord ultras are suspected of being the perpetrators of the vandalism.

In a message on their Facebook page, Lukaku was also referred to as a’money-grabber.’

However, by announcing his desire to return to Inter, he is now attempting to make amends with the fans he enraged.

“I believe everything that happened last summer was not supposed to happen this way… how I left Inter, how I left the club, how I communicated with Inter fans – all of this bothers me because it was not the right time,” Lukaku added.

“This is the right time for me to express my emotions.”

Inter has always held a special place in my heart, and I’ve always said, “I know I’ll RETURN to Inter.”

