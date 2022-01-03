In an incredible transformation for PDC World Darts star Peter Wright, he was unrecognisable before his famous mohawk.

Peter Wright, the DARTS superstar, is known for his multi-colored mohawk, wacky outfits, and face paint, but he hasn’t always stood out.

For the second time in his career, the 51-year-old has qualified for the PDC World Darts Championship final at Ally Pally.

Wright is well-known for wearing a different colored mohawk for almost every game he participates in.

His hair has been bleached blonde, yellow, blue, red, green orange, and other colors.

He also wore a purple mohawk while winning his first title on New Year’s Day in 2020.

In honor of his favorite drink and nickname, Snakebite, the Scot usually has a snake painted on the side of his head, and he even wore an elf costume to defeat Noel Malicdem two years ago.

He did, however, prefer to keep a low profile at times.

Wright kept it simple with short black hair and no make-up during his one and only appearance at the BDO Worlds Darts Championship in 1995.

When he returned in 2010, however, he decided to try a new look.

“If I was playing again, I didn’t want to be that typical European player, looking grumpy, playing and then going home,” he told The Telegraph.

“I believe those who complain about me are envious of me.”

“I wish I’d thought of that years ago – it’s brilliant,” Phil Taylor told me.

Wright’s hairdresser wife Jo is in charge of securing every strand of his hair before he takes the stage.

“The other players who whine about why I’m allowed to wear this and have my hair done that way have it easy,” he added.

“When we go to the World Series and there are press conferences, radio interviews, and sponsors’ meet-and-greets, they all get up 15 minutes before they leave.”

“I get ready around 5 a.m.”